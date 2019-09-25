Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Upped Its Loews (L) Position by $756,000; Union Bankshares Stake In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Has Increased

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 103,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 219,803 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 1,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53M, up from 1,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $13.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1755. About 2.15M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members; 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Inv invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co accumulated 89,855 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 46,199 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 1,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 157,864 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 90,793 shares. Numerixs Technology invested 0.05% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership owns 0.1% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 107,089 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Company holds 0% or 17,440 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 93,748 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.03% stake. 39,601 are owned by Strs Ohio. Pnc Serv Group has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Pggm holds 0.31% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP invested in 1.65% or 305,808 shares.

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L Brands: Scripting A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “L Brands looks to evolve – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:WOR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands to provide strategy update tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.