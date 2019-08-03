Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Upped Its Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Position by $1.80 Million; Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Shareholder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Cut Position by $405,924

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.41% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 2.84 million shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 33,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 395,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 429,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 9.08 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 1,006 shares. 3,737 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 519,700 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Ltd holds 0.03% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 475,450 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt reported 0.55% stake. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 10,492 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru has invested 0.03% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Moody Bank Tru Division reported 261 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 194,069 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 125,253 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 79,000 shares. Moreover, Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 12,538 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 12,689 shares.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 10.21 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.