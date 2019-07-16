Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Upped Its Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Position by $1.80 Million as Market Value Rose; Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Cut Its Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) as Market Value Rose

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 100,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 162,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 944,063 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 1.36 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 30,788 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 1.39 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.28 million shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 21,479 shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 3,263 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Investments LP accumulated 63,376 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Salem Investment Counselors reported 640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc owns 26,898 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 21,769 shares. 53,360 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Eaton Vance holds 65,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.01 million shares. Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan-based fund reported 64,155 shares. 12,801 are owned by Suntrust Banks.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. Tempesta Daniel David sold $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1. Ortmanns Stefan sold $29,014 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1. $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,285 shares to 109,796 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13 million for 21.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

