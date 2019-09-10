Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Upped Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stake; Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) stake by 23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas acquired 180,000 shares as Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)’s stock declined 4.24%. The Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas holds 962,505 shares with $10.10M value, up from 782,505 last quarter. Diamond Offshore Drilling now has $936.13 million valuation. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 3.23M shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO

Universal Forest Products Inc (UFPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 88 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 60 sold and reduced their equity positions in Universal Forest Products Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 48.67 million shares, down from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Universal Forest Products Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 52 Increased: 59 New Position: 29.

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling has $10 highest and $6.3000 lowest target. $8.43’s average target is 9.34% above currents $7.71 stock price. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Pareto on Monday, September 9 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell” on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Marathon Oil Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MRO) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 0% or 2.73M shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 20,745 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 0.04% or 26,100 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 381,573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 120,295 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Motco, Texas-based fund reported 1,580 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Swiss Bancorporation owns 125,253 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 64,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 1,006 shares. Cibc Markets Incorporated accumulated 26,560 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

More notable recent Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UFPI acquires Northwest Painting, Inc. to supply siding and trim to Western states – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Universal Forest (UFPI) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UFPI or PCH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Universal Forest Products Buys Northwest Painting’s Assets – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: MEDIFAST, NVR, Universal Forest Products, EMCOR and AllianceBernstein – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.25 million for 12.54 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Universal Forest Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets wood and wood-alternative products for home centers and other retailers. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. The firm offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages. It has a 14.74 P/E ratio. It also provides roof trusses, lumber cut and shaped, plywood, oriented strand board, and dimensional lumber products for use in the construction of manufactured housings; and designs, makes, and installs in-store environments.