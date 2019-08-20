Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Trimmed Position in Deere & Co (DE) as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Raised by Community Bank

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $152.39. About 1.94M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 609 shares or 0% of the stock. 4.78 million were accumulated by Generation Investment Llp. Btr Capital Mgmt stated it has 4,236 shares. Coastline invested in 7,240 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel stated it has 8,090 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability holds 0.46% or 20,413 shares. Cullinan Assoc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 38,510 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.26% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 3.73M shares. Aviance Mngmt Llc holds 19,182 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 2,350 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Old National National Bank In accumulated 7,104 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 0.05% or 217,176 shares.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Buckingham Management has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,589 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 5.9% or 44,543 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palouse Mgmt holds 18,550 shares. Tdam Usa owns 278,688 shares or 3.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cap Intll Sarl has 1.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Company holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 252,798 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.22% stake. Rench Wealth holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,065 shares. Parthenon Limited Co reported 30,831 shares stake. Cap Mngmt Corporation Va reported 0.07% stake. Weitz Investment Mngmt owns 140 shares. Oak Assoc Oh reported 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greystone Managed Invs has 105,661 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,908 shares to 37,082 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 1,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,875 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).