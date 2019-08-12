Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Raised Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Holding by $1.80 Million; Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Stock Rose While Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased Position by $1.55 Million

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 25,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, down from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $158.27. About 567,813 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $813.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 3.32M shares traded or 21.63% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 20 shares. 132,027 were accumulated by Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 6,730 shares. Cedar Rock holds 10.69% or 2.88M shares in its portfolio. Nbt Commercial Bank N A has 0.27% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.09% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Palisade Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,180 shares. Opus Management accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 2,723 are owned by Colony Group Ltd Liability Corp. Mirae Asset Co accumulated 8,667 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apriem Advisors reported 1.8% stake. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.09% or 6,998 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 427,013 shares. Congress Asset Management Com Ma holds 0.74% or 353,828 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 14,703 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods (NYSE:LMT) by 85,400 shares to 136,100 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley John & Sons Cl A (NYSE:WMT) by 52,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (OEF).

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 28,572 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated has 519,072 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 57,065 shares. Stifel Corp stated it has 10,492 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 22,169 shares. Vertex One Asset accumulated 243,900 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Morgan Stanley holds 157,914 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Private Management Group reported 0.18% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 40 shares. 400 are held by Johnson Group. Prudential Public Ltd invested 0.03% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 205,878 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.