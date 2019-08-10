Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Has Raised by $1.80 Million; Archon Partners Trimmed Altria Group (MO) Stake as Share Value Declined

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 79,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, down from 128,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $813.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 3.31M shares traded or 21.31% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Altriaâ€™s Juul Deal Is Better Than Bears Think, Analyst Says – Barron’s” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

