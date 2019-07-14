Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose; Kbr (KBR) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Has Lifted Position by $1.51 Million as Stock Rose

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 1.09 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO)

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 79,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 604,229 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 34.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc Sees FY Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.45; 07/05/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REVENUE WITH CONTRACT MODIFICATION TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR BACKLOG INCREASED FROM $10.6 BLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO $13.2 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE SAYS KBR INC HAS ISSUED GUARANTEES OF LIABILITIES OF, INTER ALIOS, ADS AND ADSL IN REPLACEMENT FOR CARILLION GUARANTEES; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC QTRLY REVENUE $ 1,038 MLN VS $ 1,106 MLN; 19/03/2018 – KBR INC – CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING AND TECHNICAL SERVICES TO NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – ROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FUND RECENT M&A AND PROJECT REQUIREMENTS AND TO PERMANENTLY FINANCE EXISTING REVOLVER BORROWING; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q EPS 97c; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTS TO RESUME A LOWERING OF ITS GROSS DEBT TO EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO OVER TIME; 10/04/2018 – KBR Moving Up the Value Chain with Support from Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB)

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A A (NASDAQ:CME) by 135,746 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $377.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.