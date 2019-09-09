Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Has Increased by $1.80 Million as Stock Declined; Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Raised Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Holding

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 20,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 176,514 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 156,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 27,215 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.64 million market cap company. It closed at $7.36 lastly. It is up 53.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO

More notable recent HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HomeTrust Bancshares Announces the Authorization of New Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paula C. Labian Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 70,701 shares to 303,488 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 306,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,010 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And holds 37,054 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). 10,791 are owned by Intl Group Incorporated. Glenmede Tru Na reported 204 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 10,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 68,271 shares or 0% of the stock. Aldebaran Inc has 0.23% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 120,303 shares. Swiss State Bank stated it has 32,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 13,200 shares. Moreover, Foundry Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 166,450 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd holds 0% or 26,900 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated accumulated 36,717 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.98 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 49,439 shares. 194,069 are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. Bessemer Group reported 0% stake. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 2,644 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 740,493 shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Incorporated accumulated 0% or 14,823 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,948 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Citigroup reported 142,694 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 290,556 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 506,118 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).