Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Maintains Stake in Loews (L); Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Share Value Declined While Mutual Of America Capital Management Lowered Stake

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 103,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 900,730 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 36,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 384,017 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.71 million, down from 420,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 548,609 shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.06% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Colony Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 31,495 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 1,003 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Diamond Hill reported 2.97M shares. Veritable LP reported 3,792 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Geode Lc has 0.06% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Mufg Americas Corp reported 1,149 shares. Gotham Asset Llc has 0.07% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg owns 1.04 million shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 4,450 shares. Greenleaf reported 18,250 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited stated it has 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Heritage Investors Management Corporation reported 4,528 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,486 are held by Mason Street Advisors Lc. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 149,732 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% or 403,532 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 106,899 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Street owns 1.73M shares. Boston Ltd Liability Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 115,464 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Chatham Cap Gp Inc reported 19,661 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Wms Partners Limited Liability Company reported 73,188 shares stake. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 27,326 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability holds 8,425 shares. 22,834 were accumulated by Nomura. Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 554 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 0.01% or 15,904 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 34,624 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) by 148,448 shares to 726,071 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 513,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Suburban Propane Partners Lp (NYSE:SPH).

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $30.94M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity.