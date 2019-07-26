Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Maintains Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO); Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lifted Holding

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 1.70 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 122,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 379,698 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 256,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 7.46M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited owns 3.12M shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Ameriprise Financial owns 381,573 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 19,803 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 99,646 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% or 290,556 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn invested in 0% or 36 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt holds 1.61M shares. Loews has invested 6.46% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Parametric Port Llc stated it has 759,415 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors reported 20,745 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 4,743 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 79,000 shares. 22,169 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Northeast Fin Consultants has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). M Holdg Inc invested in 4,947 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amica Mutual owns 21,414 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rampart Invest Management Co Ltd Liability holds 12,484 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 72,566 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Gru, Florida-based fund reported 41,882 shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va invested in 0.78% or 261,600 shares. Moreover, St James Investment Communication Lc has 3.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 827,029 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo accumulated 0.69% or 580,512 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 120,735 shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 2,729 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.03% stake.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 4,096 shares to 99,327 shares, valued at $14.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,667 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).