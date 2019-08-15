Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Maintains Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO); Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Maintains Position in Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 539,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 4.19M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.11M, up from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 505,330 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $735.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 3.67 million shares traded or 34.43% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.73 million are held by State Street Corp. Johnson Fincl Gp owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 49,215 are owned by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Petrus Lta has 0.05% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 22,509 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% or 12,538 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 58 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 26,498 shares in its portfolio. 15,495 are held by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Arosa Capital Management LP has invested 0.57% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 16,900 are held by Elkhorn Prns Ltd Partnership. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability holds 10,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 30,789 are held by Corecommodity Limited Com.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 2.15M shares to 26.76 million shares, valued at $778.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.61M shares, and cut its stake in Global Partners Lp (NYSE:GLP).

