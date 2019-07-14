Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Lowered Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake as Valuation Declined; Tributary Capital Management Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Has Boosted by $1.17 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 2.25M shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 42.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $191.45. About 967,432 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.11 million for 14.61 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10,170 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.