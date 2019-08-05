Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Lowered By $1.75 Million Its Deere & Co (DE) Position; Senator Investment Group LP Boosted Its D R Horton (DHI) Position

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 35.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas holds 20,150 shares with $3.22M value, down from 31,150 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $50.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 2.27 million shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview

Senator Investment Group Lp increased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 8.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Senator Investment Group Lp acquired 150,000 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Senator Investment Group Lp holds 1.85 million shares with $76.55M value, up from 1.70 million last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $17.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.97 million shares traded or 34.21% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92 million for 14.07 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B And has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability owns 1,314 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 47,703 shares. 3,800 were accumulated by Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability. Cibc Asset Management owns 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 34,062 shares. Massachusetts-based Choate Investment has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Community Bank Na holds 0.01% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc reported 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 19,961 shares. 647,327 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 6,880 are owned by Penobscot Inv Mgmt Com Inc. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 9,865 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Among 12 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Deere has $209 highest and $13200 lowest target. $172’s average target is 8.38% above currents $158.7 stock price. Deere had 23 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, May 20 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, May 13 to “Neutral”. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 13. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 to “Neutral”.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Downside Protection For Deere – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. D.R. Horton has $5500 highest and $41 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is 3.55% above currents $47 stock price. D.R. Horton had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by JMP Securities. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity. Shares for $120,589 were sold by Hewatt Michael W on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “D. R. Horton Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Model Suggests A Gloomy Outlook For D.R. Horton – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.