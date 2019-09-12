Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Lifted Its Loews (L) Stake; AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Covered By 2 Bulls

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased Loews Corp (L) stake by 13.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas acquired 14,000 shares as Loews Corp (L)’s stock rose 6.44%. The Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas holds 117,800 shares with $6.44M value, up from 103,800 last quarter. Loews Corp now has $15.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 691,766 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1113.20’s average target is -3.78% below currents $1156.92 stock price. AutoZone had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. Wells Fargo maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $1250 target. See AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 91,011 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp. Iowa-based Cambridge Advisors has invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Colony Gp Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,495 shares. Commerce Financial Bank reported 8,709 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas reported 19.5% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Davis Selected Advisers holds 1.09% or 4.03 million shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 15,751 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Arizona State Retirement has 0.08% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 122,272 shares. Yakira Capital owns 38,398 shares. Nwq Management Co Limited Liability Corp reported 0.77% stake. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 568,230 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 90,793 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 1.49 million shares.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $28.38 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 20.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.