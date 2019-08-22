Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Lifted Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Holding; Csx (CSX) Share Price Declined While Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Position by $1.90 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 25,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 64,258 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, down from 89,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 1.89M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 675,065 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ESS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 3.12 million shares. Lpl Limited Company owns 10,306 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 25,656 shares. 49,439 were accumulated by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. 2,601 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,006 shares. 14,823 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,737 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Pinebridge Lp holds 68,865 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 30,789 are owned by Corecommodity Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.02% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Bancorp Of Mellon holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 806,710 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland & Communications Invest Counsel Adv reported 45,609 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 6,005 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 47.08 million shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability reported 570,917 shares. Moreover, Yhb Investment Advisors Inc has 0.05% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.04% or 14,871 shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Corp Oh reported 0.84% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Clark Capital Gp Incorporated owns 0.6% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 334,015 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,861 shares. Raymond James Na reported 16,618 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.15% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Everett Harris & Com Ca reported 9,650 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.06% or 121,770 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Cap Management Inc has 1.86% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 103,292 shares.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CSX Corp. Stock Has Derailed – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Relative Strength Alert For CSX – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “If You Like CSX Stock, Buy Berkshire Hathaway Instead – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.