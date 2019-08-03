Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Increased Its Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Holding by $1.80 Million as Shares Declined; Pzena Investment Management Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.41% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 2.84 million shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 257,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 950,019 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.49M, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 158,933 shares to 7.99 million shares, valued at $96.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH) by 93,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy holds 12,010 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited reported 597,346 shares. Moreover, Sprott has 0.21% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,000 shares. 36,741 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability reported 117,437 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 13,139 shares. 1St Source Bankshares reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 1.41M shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 20,044 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Atria Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bartlett & Co Limited reported 280,685 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 0.25% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 815,017 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity.

