Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Increased Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Holding By $1.80 Million; Mgic Investment Has 0.91 Sentiment

Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 108 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 119 reduced and sold positions in Mgic Investment Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 304.47 million shares, down from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mgic Investment Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 93 Increased: 77 New Position: 31.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) stake by 23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas acquired 180,000 shares as Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)’s stock declined 4.24%. The Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas holds 962,505 shares with $10.10 million value, up from 782,505 last quarter. Diamond Offshore Drilling now has $1.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 9.41% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 2.84 million shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment

Among 2 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling has $10 highest and $8 lowest target. $9.13’s average target is 23.21% above currents $7.41 stock price. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fourpoints Inv Managers Sas has 962,505 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability reported 829,700 shares stake. Us Bankshares De stated it has 5,354 shares. The California-based Lpl Llc has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 16,187 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.02% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 19,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 26,560 were accumulated by Cibc Markets. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.03% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 15,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 12,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 18,200 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Limited Com has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 25,948 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 475,450 shares. 54,548 are held by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 131 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity. The insider Gaffney Paul G bought $39,640.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.49 billion. The firm offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It has a 7.09 P/E ratio. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements.

Nfc Investments Llc holds 10.67% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation for 2.74 million shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 1.36 million shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Permit Capital Llc has 3.02% invested in the company for 490,000 shares. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd has invested 2.99% in the stock. Sadoff Investment Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.43 million shares.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.20 million for 7.73 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 4.30M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500.