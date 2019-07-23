Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Holds Stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO); Textron (TXT) Shareholder U S Global Investors Has Decreased Holding by $537,900 as Market Value Declined

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 1.64 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 10,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,095 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 51,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.05. About 1.67M shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Side-Facing Seats-Installation of Airba; 11/04/2018 – L2 Consulting Services, Inc. Receives Part 23 AML-STC for Avionica MiniQAR; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.72 PER SHARE; SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL TOOLS & TEST BUSINESS FOR $810 MILLION; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q-End Bell Backlog $3.6B, Aviation Backlog $1.6B; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt reported 475,450 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt invested 0.03% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 26,711 shares. Northern Tru owns 1.60M shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Company invested in 1.35% or 140,734 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.98 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 734,449 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 99,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn accumulated 36 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Limited Company invested in 0% or 58 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7.48M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street holds 2.73M shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Obsidian Energy: What Does The Market Know – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 8,384 shares to 23,499 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). U S Glob Invsts Inc reported 41,095 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Comm Bank & Trust reported 6,717 shares. Cwm has 958 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny owns 16,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.12% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Amp Ltd holds 0.03% or 95,978 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Co accumulated 109,123 shares. State Street holds 10.43 million shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 110,780 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 209,399 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Etrade Lc reported 16,615 shares stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc invested in 0.11% or 35,624 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.05% or 3.22M shares.