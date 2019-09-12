Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Holds Position in Mohawk Industries (MHK); Snap On (Put) (SNA) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Holding by $19.64 Million as Share Value Declined

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Mohawk Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $129.08. About 654,907 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (Put) (SNA) by 82.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 119,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Snap On Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $161.59. About 394,992 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Team Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 8.00 million shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 911,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 earnings per share, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $162.86M for 13.69 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. $1.37M worth of stock was bought by BALCAEN FILIP on Thursday, August 15.