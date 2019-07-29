Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Holding In Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Was Has Boosted; As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Market Value Declined, Holder Oppenheimer & Close Has Lifted Position

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 620,978 shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 485,820 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO)

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 142,694 shares. Moreover, Advisory Networks Ltd Company has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 131 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 116,301 shares. 245,690 were reported by Legal And General Gp Pcl. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 49,439 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 69,504 shares. 300 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Petrus Lta owns 22,509 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.02% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Fourpoints Managers Sas holds 962,505 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.03% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 15,000 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 60,000 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.