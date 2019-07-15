Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Holding in Deere & Co (DE) Cut by $1.75 Million; As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Valuation Declined, Dean Capital Management Upped Stake by $361,184

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $166.48. About 667,571 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 155,432 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Capital Inc Al stated it has 67,355 shares. Amer Century Companies holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 845,561 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt reported 17,818 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 2,783 shares. North Carolina-based Cardinal Management has invested 1.88% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1,566 were reported by Delta Asset Lc Tn. Advisors Ok has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Charles Schwab Advisory invested 0.27% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mirae Asset Global Invs Co has 47,229 shares. Bangor Bancshares holds 2,360 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 2,300 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J holds 0.18% or 2,960 shares in its portfolio. 13,292 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.18% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 424,951 shares. Factory Mutual holds 0.25% or 127,000 shares.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.07 million for 14.71 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0% or 226 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.11% or 81,428 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 56 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Smith Graham & Advsrs Lp holds 184,644 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,908 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 38,000 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 12,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 79,080 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 5,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 43,878 shares to 10,555 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 13,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,200 shares, and cut its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI).