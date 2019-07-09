Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Upped Its Stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) as Stock Rose; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Lowered Holding by $354,914

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $106.68. About 643,986 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 718,282 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Moody’s’s (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Percentage Of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Lafayette Investments Inc reported 32,588 shares. Loews has invested 6.46% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.10M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 157,914 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 506,118 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Ameriprise Fin has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 829,700 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 1,006 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 0% or 44,000 shares. Foundation Res reported 0.5% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 314,619 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “1 Recent Under-the-Radar Energy IPO to Put on Your Watch List – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Nasdaq” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can the Crude Slump Dent Oil Production Volumes in America? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “21 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.67 million for 13.40 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust invested in 831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Psagot House Ltd holds 26,735 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pension Serv has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 130,873 shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Investments Lc has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 2,301 are owned by Fruth Mgmt. Viking Glob Invsts Ltd Partnership holds 0.66% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset Management owns 0.94% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 125,430 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 72,740 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 21,483 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Invesco holds 1.68 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Welch Ltd Liability accumulated 7,420 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tower Bridge holds 2,400 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 142 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 30,709 shares to 64,257 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).