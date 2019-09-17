Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Upped Its Loews (L) Holding by $756,000; Valuation Rose; Colgate Palmolive (CL) Position Maintained by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 101.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 34,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 68,427 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90 million, up from 33,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 2.40 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 103,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 624,827 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $192.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 14,893 shares to 17,672 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 22,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,725 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL).

