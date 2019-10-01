Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Upped Holding in Loews (L) as Valuation Rose; Voloridge Investment Management Has Decreased Its Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stake as Share Value Rose

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 75.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 43,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 14,021 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 57,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 2.30M shares traded or 13.11% up from the average. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 14/03/2018 – March 14, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAI Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Darin Billerbeck to Retire; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $98M-$102M; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: James P. Lederer, John E. Major and Krishna Rangasayee to be Appointed to Board March 13; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – SIZE OF LATTICE’S BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY INCREASE FROM EIGHT TO 11 DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT DARIN G. BILLERBECK TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q REV. $98.6M, EST. $97.5M; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017, First Quarter 2018, and Year End 2017 Highlights

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 103,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 768,671 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES

