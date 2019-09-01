Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Trimmed Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $1.75 Million as Stock Rose; Managed Asset Portfolios Has Raised Orange (ORAN) Holding by $1.61 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.64M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 100,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.09% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 281,237 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 14.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 22/03/2018 – Eden Labs Adds Orange Photonics’ LightLab Validation Components to Extraction Systems; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE TO SEEK PARTNERS IN AFRICA TO SHARE NETWORKS: METTLING; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Orange Beach, Al’s Golt And Issuer Ratings To Aa1; 20/03/2018 – ORANGE: NEW SIX-YEAR CONTRACT WORTH EU240M; 05/03/2018 – ORANGE RENEWS EXEC COMMITTEE TO ACCELERATE MULTI-SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – CHINA FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS OTHER NEW TARIFFS ON U.S. PRODUCTS INCLUDE ORANGE JUICE, CERTAIN SORGHUM PRODUCTS, COTTON; 27/03/2018 – ORANGE TO START SOLAR PROJECT IN DRC, SENEGAL, IVORY COAST; 27/04/2018 – Historic Orange Lawn Tennis Club Announces New Ownership Plans to Restore OLTC to Its Premier Stature and Beyond; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 26/04/2018 – ORANGE SEES HEAVY COMPETITION TO CONTINUE IN FRANCE ON THE LOW-END OF THE MOBILE MARKET-EXECUTIVE

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Invest Mngmt has invested 1.59% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 16,132 are held by Bridges Inv Mgmt. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 753 shares. Blue Edge Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 7,696 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Int Gru invested in 130,270 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Everence Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 7,637 shares. 61,156 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,263 shares. Bessemer Inc has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dorsey & Whitney Ltd reported 1,934 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,450 shares. Capital Ltd Ca holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 8,487 shares.