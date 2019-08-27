Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Trimmed Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $1.75 Million; Lomas Capital Management Increases Holding in Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $150. About 505,560 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 25,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.97 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 182,634 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Management reported 0.07% stake. Hightower Advsrs has 106,911 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bryn Mawr Tru Company holds 0.23% or 26,039 shares in its portfolio. 1,285 were accumulated by Ipswich Mgmt Co. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 3,366 shares. House Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,420 shares. Moors Cabot Inc has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Stock Yards Bankshares & accumulated 5,455 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sun Life has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 2,983 shares. Gamco Et Al has 0.63% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Penobscot Mgmt invested in 6,880 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Llc holds 2.66% or 60,833 shares in its portfolio. First Fincl Bank And Trust Of Newtown holds 0.09% or 1,980 shares in its portfolio.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 65,385 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 14,352 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 1,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Ltd holds 0.09% or 32,178 shares in its portfolio. Sei holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 1,990 shares. 1.23M were reported by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 178 shares. Hwg Partnership holds 0.09% or 3,262 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 32,291 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 105,111 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 9,307 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 990,421 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co invested in 718,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Par Cap Mngmt holds 1.11% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) or 2.19M shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 140 shares stake.