Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Trimmed Its Deere & Co (DE) Position as Valuation Rose; Gofen & Glossberg Stake in Honeywell International (HON) Lowered by $433,394 as Market Value Rose

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.64M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 183,834 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.22 million, down from 186,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16M shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $675.04M for 17.93 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,600 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il holds 0.28% or 15,178 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 45,437 shares. Gotham Asset Lc has 2,779 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 647,327 shares. First Bank & Trust holds 8,826 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.04% stake. Bartlett And Company reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,944 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bragg Inc reported 0.24% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 446,483 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 1.10 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. 398,749 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr invested in 44,039 shares.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 507,104 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 54,994 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 2.52% or 60,568 shares. Granite Inv Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ftb Advsr accumulated 0.51% or 39,916 shares. 156,335 were reported by Suncoast Equity. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 141,100 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Invest stated it has 0.81% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Karp Capital Management has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pnc Services Grp accumulated 1.61 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bankshares Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited invested in 3,188 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Eagle Asset holds 0.73% or 861,065 shares in its portfolio.