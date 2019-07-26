Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Raised Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) as Market Valuation Rose; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 28,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.96M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 809,324 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 656,324 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 290,556 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% stake. Contrarius Invest Mgmt Limited reported 8.07 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 15,495 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 40 are held by Cwm Limited Com. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 740,493 shares. Lpl Lc owns 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 10,306 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 131,082 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Apartment Investment and Management’s (NYSE:AIV) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Company holds 0.12% or 53,015 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot invested in 114,098 shares. 52,364 are owned by Allstate. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust accumulated 0.16% or 7,001 shares. 19,319 were reported by Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Telemus Capital Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 359 are held by Kwmg Ltd Liability Co. Lincoln National invested in 3,857 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd has 0.17% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Independent Investors has 1.31% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ameriprise Inc invested 0.21% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Interstate Comml Bank holds 1.31% or 85,729 shares. Longer, a Arkansas-based fund reported 22,580 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 6.27 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 17,454 shares to 61,739 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 56,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 693,419 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Helps Complete First Caspian Subsea Project Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.