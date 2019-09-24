Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Raised Loews (L) Holding; Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Sentiment Is 1.12

Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.82, from 1.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 48 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 43 sold and trimmed stock positions in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 6.25 million shares, up from 6.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Great Southern Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 33 Increased: 35 New Position: 13.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased Loews Corp (L) stake by 13.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas acquired 14,000 shares as Loews Corp (L)’s stock rose 6.44%. The Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas holds 117,800 shares with $6.44M value, up from 103,800 last quarter. Loews Corp now has $15.60B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 876,177 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 13.31 million shares. Shell Asset Company holds 15,565 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 7,694 shares. Conning Inc accumulated 4,586 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 398,450 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested in 0.04% or 10,770 shares. Washington accumulated 0.02% or 6,815 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Asset Lc has 1.77% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 175,000 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 2,824 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 5,267 shares. Asset One Company Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 135,244 shares. Rampart Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L Brands: Scripting A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “L BRANDS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc. – LB – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands: Run For The Hills – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “L Brands Needs Major Shakeup – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 21,681 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) has risen 3.08% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 21/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO INCREASE FROM $0.24 TO $0.28 PER COMMON SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for the Full Line of Tando Exterior Cladding; 15/05/2018 – Great Southern Banc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for t; 19/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – NEW PLAN REPLACES AND TERMINATES CO’S REPURCHASE PLAN THAT WAS APPROVED NOVEMBER 15, 2006; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK- BANK WILL SELL BRANCH DEPOSITS OF ABOUT $58 MLN, SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL BRANCH-RELATED REAL ESTATE, FIXED ASSETS, ATMS; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK – GREAT SOUTHERN PLANS TO MAINTAIN A COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICE IN OMAHA MARKET; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Dividend to 28c Vs. 24c; 08/03/2018 DOT STB: Case Title: THE ALABAMA GREAT SOUTHERN RAILROAD COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALA. –

More notable recent Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Great Southern Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:GSBC) 76% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Great Southern Bancorp declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Preliminary Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $830.87 million. The Company’s deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 10.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans.

Walthausen & Co. Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for 145,579 shares. Hm Capital Management Llc owns 6,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has 0.2% invested in the company for 33,300 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,743 shares.