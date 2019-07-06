Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lowered Position in Deere & Co (DE) by $1.75 Million; Bridgecreek Investment Management Increased Position in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD)

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $163.42. About 1.04 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 19,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,215 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 150,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.51 billion market cap company. It closed at $29.38 lastly. It is down 3.80% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $896.22M for 14.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh owns 9,663 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Williams Jones Assocs Llc has 16,050 shares. 674 are held by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.14% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Arizona State Retirement invested in 61,156 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 20,242 are owned by Mathes. 4,130 were accumulated by Harvest Capital Mgmt Inc. Bankshares owns 0.19% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 10,460 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt owns 2,982 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 0.05% stake. Bankshares Of New York Mellon has 3.38 million shares. 68,398 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Jag Limited Liability Corporation has 10,939 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Smithfield reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Stephens Ar accumulated 6,581 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Comstock Mining Advances Lucerne Sale; Receives Additional Non-refundable Deposit and NYSE Notifications – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twitter to label, de-emphasize leaders’ rule-breaking tweets – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DuPont declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/share – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M holds 25,455 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.66 million shares. Starr has 310,000 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Ltd Llc invested in 0.66% or 34,812 shares. Heronetta Management Lp owns 888,346 shares or 14.35% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 13.63 million shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 58,175 shares. Fdx Incorporated holds 0.12% or 102,338 shares. Rr Advsr Ltd reported 2.68M shares. 70,043 were accumulated by Fort Washington Advisors Oh. West Family Invests Incorporated reported 694,022 shares. 66,708 are held by Argent Trust. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 342,090 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks reported 23,950 shares. Hallmark Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,225 shares.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.435 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko’s Western Midstream – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products’ DCF jumped 18% to record $1.6B in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chubb Limited (CB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12,090 shares to 124,935 shares, valued at $23.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,039 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).