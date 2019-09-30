Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lifted Its Mohawk Industries (MHK) Holding; Matrix Asset Advisors Lowered Metlife (MET) Position

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 6.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 30,359 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 405,967 shares with $20.16 million value, down from 436,326 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $44.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 2.11 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased Mohawk Industries (MHK) stake by 19.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas acquired 3,800 shares as Mohawk Industries (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas holds 22,900 shares with $3.38M value, up from 19,100 last quarter. Mohawk Industries now has $8.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 220,023 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK

Among 4 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $4100 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is 2.31% above currents $47.11 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $4100 target in Friday, September 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Friday, April 12 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.35 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Named to Working Mother’s â€œ100 Best Companiesâ€ List for 21st Year in a Row – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T CEO met with Elliott – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 993 shares to 4,529 valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 16,614 shares and now owns 98,646 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited Partnership has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Argent Tru Company stated it has 0.23% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 10 reported 9,546 shares. Clark Capital Management Gru holds 592,534 shares. Ferguson Wellman Inc holds 270,353 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 334 shares. Utd Fire Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1,800 shares. Wealth Planning Llc owns 6,345 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 941,683 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Research has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Mcmillion Capital Mgmt has 1.34% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Rockland reported 6,679 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 6,413 shares.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mohawk Industries Should Be Avoided – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Stocks That Ought to Consider a Sale – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q2 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK): Third Avenue Managementâ€™s Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought 2,000 shares worth $235,375. BALCAEN FILIP also bought $1.37M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Thursday, August 15.