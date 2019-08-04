Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lifted Holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by $1.80 Million as Stock Price Declined; Indaba Capital Management LP Raised Mdc Partners (MDCA) Position by $5.18 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.41% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 2.84M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 122,851 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. Gendel Mitchell bought $18,500 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) on Friday, March 22. ROGERS DESIREE G bought $51,689 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) on Thursday, March 28.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) CEO Mark Penn on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2019: MDCA, KIRK, HTHT, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDC Partners Boosts Leadership Team, Appoints Seth Gardner as Chief Operating Officer – PRNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MDC Partners Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MDC Partners Names Frank Lanuto as Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Mirsky as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Lc invested 0.16% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Citadel Lc stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Clearline Capital LP invested in 358,082 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 29,121 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Com stated it has 118,318 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Two Sigma Ltd Company owns 13,313 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 15,884 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). D E Shaw And holds 152,352 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 100,250 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc reported 113,743 shares stake. Lorber David A reported 78,973 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.01% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Company owns 245,690 shares. 12,689 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 12,260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 140,734 are held by Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Llc. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 568,256 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 3,737 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 2,069 shares. Van Den Berg I reported 46,652 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 12,538 shares. State Street accumulated 2.73M shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 6,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 506,118 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 15,495 shares or 0% of the stock. 962,505 were accumulated by Fourpoints Inv Managers Sas. Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 141,258 shares.