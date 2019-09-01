Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lifted Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stake by $1.80 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Winfield Associates Has Trimmed Holding

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 02/04/2018 – Amazon expects to compromise with its final choice, one person familiar told the Journal, saying the company believes “there is no American city that can provide for all their needs.”; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 2.53 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 116,301 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 130,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 40 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 2.73 million shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 1.60M shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% or 519,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 131,082 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Or accumulated 0.31% or 92,016 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assoc accumulated 0.25% or 76,511 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 79,000 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 12,260 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc accumulated 25,948 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 68,865 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 191,236 shares.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,530 are held by Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability. 1,189 are owned by Guardian Life Of America. Capital Guardian Tru Com holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 54,405 shares. Paradigm Advsr Ltd accumulated 1,087 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ima Wealth owns 1,402 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 11.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Banque Pictet Cie holds 296,198 shares. Eagle Global Limited Liability Corp reported 9,082 shares. Greatmark Invest Prns has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 392 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.43% stake. Sit Assocs holds 7,709 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Security Tru Communications reported 3,240 shares. Rech Global Investors invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goodwin Daniel L holds 305 shares.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 9,175 shares to 104,100 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.