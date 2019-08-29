Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Decreased Its Stake in Deere & Co (DE) as Stock Price Rose; Valueworks Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.35 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $156.46. About 443,967 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 7,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 43,160 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, up from 36,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $207.88. About 7.69 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq" on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq" published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha" on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Apple And Microsoft: The Weirdness Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha" published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 02, 2019.

