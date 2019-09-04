Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Decreased Its Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $1.75 Million as Stock Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Cut Its Position by $739,712 as Stock Declined

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,930 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 56,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 861,247 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $151.37. About 605,905 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Raytheon, McKinney finalizing incentive agreement for new factory – Dallas Business Journal” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.36 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.47M are owned by Artisan Prtn Partnership. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 326 shares. Park Natl Oh reported 13,835 shares. Eos Management LP accumulated 8,158 shares. Sabal owns 5,385 shares. Graybill Bartz And Limited invested in 3.49% or 38,724 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 262 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 772,088 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 10,564 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Com has 0.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1.60M are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt reported 0.23% stake. Kistler reported 13,967 shares. Security Bancorp Of So Dak owns 12,398 shares. Moreover, Girard Ptnrs Ltd has 0.32% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,252 shares.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 20,005 shares to 40,175 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 28,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $675.03 million for 17.52 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Grisanti Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Marshfield has invested 6.69% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fiera Capital invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 109,818 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Cypress Asset Tx owns 0.29% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,332 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Girard Prns owns 2,243 shares. Conning holds 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 18,035 shares. Cardinal Capital Management has invested 1.88% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Polar Asset Management Prtn reported 0.02% stake. Diamond Hill Management owns 13,241 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 32,000 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Park National Corp Oh reported 4,097 shares stake.