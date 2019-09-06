Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Decreased Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $1.75 Million; Stock Price Rose; Stockbridge Partners Stake In Guidewire Software (GWRE) Was Has Increased

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $157.44. About 365,272 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company's stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70M, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95B market cap company. The stock increased 13.72% or $13.09 during the last trading session, reaching $108.5. About 1.76 million shares traded or 197.68% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 44,041 shares. Bailard Inc reported 18,749 shares stake. Fdx stated it has 5,828 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.2% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,367 shares. 8 are owned by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 153,323 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.14% or 69,714 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 2,747 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Cap Mngmt Company Ltd has invested 0.3% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stockbridge Prtn Ltd holds 8.35% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 2.33 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 126,764 shares. Moreover, Clough Cap Prtnrs LP has 0.68% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on September 06, 2019

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 18.22 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.