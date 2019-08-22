Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Cut Its Deere & Co (DE) Position by $1.75 Million; Share Price Rose; Mckesson (MCK) Position Lifted by Scharf Investments Llc

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 71,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 598,489 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.06M, up from 526,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $148.88. About 553,795 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $154.25. About 460,719 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 18,529 shares to 590,905 shares, valued at $118.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,583 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McKesson Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Stocks Struggling Amid Opioid Settlement Buzz – Schaeffers Research” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Co holds 183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kiltearn Prns Llp owns 1.90M shares. North Star Asset Management owns 5,920 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Thompson Investment Mngmt holds 0.86% or 38,279 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corporation owns 108,534 shares. Global Endowment Management LP invested in 34,990 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division stated it has 15,068 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has 12,798 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Vulcan Value Prtn Lc accumulated 4.22 million shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc reported 17,502 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 3,859 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 19,982 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Company holds 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 1,975 shares. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “DuPont de Nemours Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between U.S., China Continue – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How An Agribusiness ETF Is Dealing With The Trade War – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.