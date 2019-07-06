Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Boosted Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Position by $1.80 Million; Stock Rose; As Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Stock Price Rose, Stadium Capital Management Has Boosted by $450,656 Its Holding

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 817,957 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 56,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Brick Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.16M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 83,412 shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 15.30% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 30/04/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Expands Into Florida Through Acquisition Of GHO Homes; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK EXPANDS INTO FLORIDA THROUGH PURCHASE OF GHO HOMES; 21/05/2018 – Green Brick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Rev $128.3M; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 21-22; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC QTRLY SHR $0.22; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $226.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 56.0%

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 4,743 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 1.60 million shares. 15,495 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 759,415 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 568,256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Tn reported 0% stake. Vanguard invested in 6.48 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 51,475 shares. Stifel reported 10,492 shares stake. Lafayette holds 32,588 shares. Elkhorn Partners Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 16,900 shares. Moody Bancorp Division has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 58 shares. Principal Fin Gp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

