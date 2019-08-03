Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) is a company in the Education & Training Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has 12.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has 2.77% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% -0.10% -0.10% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.40 2.60

The potential upside of the rivals is -10.19%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. -3.26% 1.71% -17.57% -21.59% -64.04% -27.67% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. had bearish trend while Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.