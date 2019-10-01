Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON)

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) compete against each other in the REIT – Hotel/Motel sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 28 0.00 67.90M 1.28 21.13 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 26 0.00 10.50M -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 240,014,139.27% 12.8% 6.6% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 40,556,199.30% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 0% respectively. About 0.8% of Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Four Corners Property Trust Inc. -0.99% -0.48% -4.81% -3.2% 7.85% 2.82% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.5% 1.92% 1.96% 0% 0% 3.59%

For the past year Four Corners Property Trust Inc. was less bullish than Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. beats Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It engages in ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties. The firm owns, acquires and leases restaurant and other retail properties on a triple-net basis. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is based in Mill Valley, California.