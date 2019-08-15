Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB)

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) compete against each other in the REIT – Hotel/Motel sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 28 12.42 N/A 1.28 21.13 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 25 0.61 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.6% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.87% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Four Corners Property Trust Inc. -0.99% -0.48% -4.81% -3.2% 7.85% 2.82% Sotherly Hotels Inc. -1.75% -0.71% 1.04% 1.41% -0.79% 1.98%

For the past year Four Corners Property Trust Inc. was more bullish than Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. beats Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It engages in ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties. The firm owns, acquires and leases restaurant and other retail properties on a triple-net basis. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is based in Mill Valley, California.