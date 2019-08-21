Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

As REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 28 12.54 N/A 1.28 21.13 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 7 0.52 N/A -0.53 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.6% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s current beta is 0.52 and it happens to be 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. shares and 38.6% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares. Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 3.1% are Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Four Corners Property Trust Inc. -0.99% -0.48% -4.81% -3.2% 7.85% 2.82% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 2.9% 2.31% 0.42% 6.45% 2.31% 26.56%

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It engages in ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties. The firm owns, acquires and leases restaurant and other retail properties on a triple-net basis. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is based in Mill Valley, California.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upper upscale and upscale hotel properties. The firm was formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corp. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Williamsburg, Virginia.