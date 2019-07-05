Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 28 12.62 N/A 1.28 22.71 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 31 3.65 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.6% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0.00% -1% -0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.72 and its 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1.35 beta which is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s potential upside is 20.94% and its consensus price target is $34.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.2% of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 1.33% -0.07% 3.1% 7.14% 28.61% 10.5% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -1.66% 1.23% -4.04% -8.19% -17.53% 10.84%

For the past year Four Corners Property Trust Inc. was less bullish than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It engages in ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties. The firm owns, acquires and leases restaurant and other retail properties on a triple-net basis. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is based in Mill Valley, California.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a REIT, the company is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.