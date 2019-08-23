Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) is a company in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Four Corners Property Trust Inc. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.35% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 12.80% 6.60% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust Inc. N/A 28 21.13 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.30 2.57

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. presently has an average price target of $32, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. As a group, REIT – Hotel/Motel companies have a potential upside of 29.86%. Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Four Corners Property Trust Inc. -0.99% -0.48% -4.81% -3.2% 7.85% 2.82% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s competitors are 14.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s competitors beat Four Corners Property Trust Inc.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It engages in ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties. The firm owns, acquires and leases restaurant and other retail properties on a triple-net basis. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is based in Mill Valley, California.