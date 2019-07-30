Foundry Partners Upped Washington Federal (WAFD) Stake by $2.73 Million; Corda Investment Management Has Lifted Its Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) Holding by $448,100; Share Value Declined

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 8,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 234,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81M, up from 225,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 4.17 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 23/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of New York Mellon $Bmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 08/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – 2018 OPERATING RESULTS WILL INCLUDE S300 MLN RISE IN TECHNOLOGY EXPENSE; 03/05/2018 – 16LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Cap for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 05/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Joins TruSight as Key Investor and Client to Transform Third-Party Risk Management; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 15/03/2018 – 64OX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon ISSUER ISIN CCY Nominal Markdown Amount Remaining Balance Value date: Early Repurchase(s)

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Washington Federal Inc (WAFD) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 97,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 532,867 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40 million, up from 435,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Washington Federal Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 392,794 shares traded or 2.31% up from the average. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 0.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 02/04/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Federal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAFD); 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cliffs Inc by 127,048 shares to 448,549 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (NYSE:THG) by 13,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,245 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,053 shares to 135,135 shares, valued at $22.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,918 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.