Foundry Partners Upped Position in Group 1 Automotive (GPI) by $4.72 Million; Harvest Management Has Decreased Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $364,000

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 87.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 73,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 158,217 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 84,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $81.94. About 196,329 shares traded or 15.38% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Consecutive Gain; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Rev $2.86B; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Net $35.8M; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE SEES DEAL TO GENERATE $45M IN ANNUALIZED REV; 21/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division reported 0.3% stake. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,961 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 422,871 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,146 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 250,748 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.01% or 2,695 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Limited reported 63,617 shares or 4.44% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vanguard Grp reported 0.13% stake. Regions Finance holds 513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers invested 0.19% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 93,351 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GPI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 30,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 6,500 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 26,209 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Moreover, Eminence Ltd Partnership has 1.09% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 1.13 million shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,572 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Kbc Gru Nv reported 34,926 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 2,537 shares. State Street has 699,137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 28 shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.03% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).