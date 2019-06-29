Foundry Partners Upped Mastec (MTZ) Stake by $384,672; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Price Rose, Baupost Group Has Lifted Position by $224.40 Million

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 8,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,474 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 43,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 1.09 million shares traded or 54.26% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 39.09 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946.44 million, up from 29.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 2.06 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corp accumulated 9,127 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services Inc has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 2,610 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability stated it has 5,617 shares. Mirae Asset Investments has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 190,424 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One reported 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Scopus Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.62% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Strategic Global Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.22% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Mercer Advisers reported 1,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Robecosam Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 3,400 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,402 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 4,843 were reported by Intrust Bancorp Na.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceco Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) by 264,955 shares to 490,960 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A) by 28,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,742 shares, and cut its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston – PRNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasTec: 3 Reasons To Own The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Names That Are Screaming Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.