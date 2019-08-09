Foundry Partners Upped Its Holding in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) by $2.72 Million as Market Value Declined; Inca Investments Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Has Cut by $17.61 Million as Market Value Rose

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 151,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 908,809 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.79M, up from 757,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 180,510 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH SEES 2Q REV. $740M TO $780M; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding; 06/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Exhibit Leading Vishay Electro-Films Products at OFC 2018; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Quarterly Dividend By 26%; 05/03/2018 Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest MOSFET, IC, Passive Component, and Diode Technologies at APEC 2018; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding Technology; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Rev $716.8M; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 704,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32 million, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 6.01% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 490,041 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Vishay Intertechnology Appoints Michael J. Cody to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire" on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Vishay Intertechnology MLCCs Now Available With Reduced Lead Times – GlobeNewswire" published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Its Smallest Automotive Grade IHLP® Inductors for Under the Hood Applications – GlobeNewswire" on July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.85 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $145.91 million for 9.26 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.65% negative EPS growth.