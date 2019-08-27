Foundry Partners Upped Its Arcbest (ARCB) Holding by $1.41 Million; Btr Capital Management Has Raised Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $574,750

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 328,402 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Arcbest Corporation (ARCB) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 46,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.38% . The institutional investor held 246,968 shares of the trucking freight and courier services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 200,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Arcbest Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 20,778 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 33.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Announces Membership in Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 22/05/2018 – ARCB: Explosion at ABF Freight in Parma leaves 1 injured; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 23/03/2018 – ArcBest Among 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas; 16/04/2018 – ArcBest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ ArcBest Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARCB); 24/04/2018 – Hillcrest Asset Buys New 1% Position in ArcBest; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 14/05/2018 – ArcBest Among Transport Topics’ Top Freight Brokerage Firms of 2018

More notable recent ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ArcBest Corporation: Good Management Battles Poor Economics – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2016, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Teamsters Get ‘Creative’ To Gain Tentative Contract With YRC; Rank-And-File Checks Their Pockets – Benzinga” published on March 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ArcBest Carrier ABF Freight Named SmartWay High Performer – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Amid a Volatile U.S. Market – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ArcBest First Quarter Results Come In Below Analysts Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 43,350 shares to 154,305 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO) by 74,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,495 shares, and cut its stake in Ceco Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M holds 0.01% or 3,142 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 65 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp owns 19 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has 9,310 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Synovus stated it has 60,385 shares. Washington Trust Bankshares holds 537 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fiera Capital Corp owns 197,542 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 400,941 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Chevy Chase Holdings reported 862,074 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Company invested in 3,738 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.04% stake. Montrusco Bolton holds 153,837 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP reported 0.28% stake.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 6,267 shares to 97,494 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,630 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).